GM to launch citywide car sharing service in U.S. in early 2016

MILFORD, Mich. - Oct 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Thursday it plans to launch a citywide car sharing service in the U.S. in early 2016, expanding efforts to compete for revenue from consumers who want to pay for using cars instead of owning them.

GM also plans to expand a car sharing program called CarUnity now underway in Frankfurt, Germany to operate across Germany, Mike Abelson, GM vice president for program management told investors in a presentation.

Ableson did not say what U.S. city GM will choose to launch a car sharing operation. GM said Thursday it will launch a small scale car sharing program in New York City, called Let’s Drive NYC, starting with ten vehicles. (Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)