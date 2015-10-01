FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says will announce new technology co-development with Honda
October 1, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

GM says will announce new technology co-development with Honda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILFORD, Mich., Oct 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s product chief, Mark Reuss on Thursday told investors the company will announce new technology development cooperation with Honda Motor Co, but gave no specifics.

GM is already working with Honda on a commercially viable hydrogen fuel cell vehicle around 2020.

Reuss also said GM is pursuing other strategic partnerships “with non-automotive companies” to advance autonomous driving technology.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
