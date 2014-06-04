FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unifor president vows to strike JCI if company shuts Ontario plant
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Unifor president vows to strike JCI if company shuts Ontario plant

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 4 (Reuters) - The head of the Unifor, which represents Canadian auto workers, said on Wednesday the union would strike at Johnson Controls Inc’s Whitby, Ontario, plant, which supplies interiors to the General Motors Co Oshawa factory, unless JCI reverses plans to shutter the Whitby plant.

Jerry Dias, Unifor president, said at the United Auto Workers convention in Detroit that the Canadian union would “shut down GM” at its Oshawa plant unless JCI reverses course.

Dias said the deadline for JCI to act is August, when the current contract for 300 workers at Whitby expires.

JCI officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
