4 months ago
GM to add 1,100 jobs in California over 5 yrs at automation unit
April 13, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 4 months ago

GM to add 1,100 jobs in California over 5 yrs at automation unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax credits.

The largest U.S. automaker said it is investing $14 million in a new research and development facility in San Francisco that will more than double its current space. GM acquired Cruise for $1 billion in March 2016 as part of its effort to build autonomous vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

