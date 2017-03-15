FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 5 months ago

GM will rehire 500 workers in Michigan slated for layoff

David Shepardson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co plans next year to rehire 500 workers at a Michigan assembly plant who are to be laid off in May, citing increased demand for larger vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

GM said last week it planned to lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan. The company is moving production of the GMC Acadia to Spring Hill, Tennessee, from Lansing, where it will build just two models, the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

GM said when it begins full production of the new versions of the two models in 2018, it will "bring back approximately 500 jobs to give the company flexibility to meet market demand for the new crossovers." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

