7 months ago
General Motors says to invest additional $1 bln in U.S.
January 17, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 7 months ago

General Motors says to invest additional $1 bln in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories, moving some production from Mexico.

The investments are in addition to the $2.9 billion the automaker announced last year, GM said.(bit.ly/2iJ9xw0)

GM and other automakers have been criticized by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for building vehicles in Mexico that are imported into the United States.

On Jan. 3 Trump threatened to impose a "big border tax" on GM for making some of its Chevrolet Cruze compacts in Mexico.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

