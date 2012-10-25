FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM to discuss buying stake in S.Korean unit from KDB - GM exec
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

GM to discuss buying stake in S.Korean unit from KDB - GM exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co plans to have talks to buy a stake in its South Korean unit from the unit’s second-biggest shareholder, Korea Development Bank(KDB), the head of GM Korea said on Thursday.

GM owns close to 77 percent of GM Korea but Korea Development Bank’s 17 percent holding gives the state-run bank the right to veto decisions made by the automaker.

Tim Lee, head of international operations at GM, made an “informal offer” last week, an official at state-run KDB said.

“We have agreed during our meeting that we will progress with this discussion on a confidential basis,” GM Korea President and CEO Sergio Rocha told reporters, confirming the meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.