3 months ago
Lawsuit accuses GM of using 'defeat devices' in diesel trucks
May 25, 2017

Lawsuit accuses GM of using 'defeat devices' in diesel trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co was accused in a lawsuit on Thursday of putting so-called "defeat devices," similar to those used by Volkswagen AG, into hundreds of thousands of its diesel trucks in order to pass federal emissions tests.

The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Detroit on behalf of people who own or lease more than 705,000 Silverado and Sierra diesel trucks from the 2011 to 2016 model years.

It seeks a variety of damages, including possible refunds or lost resale value as well as punitive damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Chicago)

