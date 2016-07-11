FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

GM, Lyft to expand express drive program to California, Colorado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and ride-hailing company Lyft Inc said they would expand their express drive program to California and Colorado.

Express drive, a short-term rental program that makes GM cars available to Lyft drivers at affordable rates along with insurance and maintenance, will also include the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV and the extended-range electric 2016 Chevrolet Volt in California. (bit.ly/29I1OMx)

The program will be launched in Denver by the fall of 2016, the companies said. This expansion comes after launches in Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

GM said in January that it would invest $500 million in Lyft and had laid out plans to develop an on-demand network of self-driving cars with the ride-sharing service. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

