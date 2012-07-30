FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opel loses new design chief
July 30, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Opel loses new design chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - European carmaker Opel and its UK sister Vauxhall are on the hunt for a design chief after David Lyon, due to take over the job on Wednesday, left parent General Motors abruptly.

“Mark Adams will take over as Executive Director, Global Cadillac and Buick Design as planned, but he will continue to serve as Opel-Vauxhall design chief on an interim basis until a successor is appointed,” said a spokesman for the company on Monday.

He confirmed Lyon was no longer working at the company.

Media reports speculating that the 43-year-old Lyon was forced to leave the company followed the ousting of GM marketing chief Joel Ewanick.

The Detroit Free Press reported Lyon’s departure on Saturday.

