FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel aims to sell 30,000 cars in China - report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Opel aims to sell 30,000 cars in China - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - General Motors’ ailing European unit Opel aims to boost its sales volumes in China sixfold, its chief executive told a German financial daily on Friday, as it seeks to counter its shrinking home market.

Opel’s sales target for China is tiny compared with the 2.55 million vehicles its parent sold there last year, according to filings. Thirty thousand Opel cars in one year would represent just over a tenth of the volume GM sold in China in April alone.

“Last year we sold around 5,000 cars there. We want to improve that step by step to ten, twenty or thirty thousand,” Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

“We also have Australia in our sights, where we want to begin with sales in the fourth quarter.”

German labour leaders and unions at Opel are publicly pressuring management to seek opportunities for exporting, since the brand is almost solely dependent on a European market that has shrunk for the fifth year in a row.

Known as Vauxhall in the UK, the brand sold over 1.21 million vehicles in Europe, including Russia and Turkey, last year.

Stracke dismissed estimates that Opel and Vauxhall had lost $14 billion altogether in the past ten years.

“That figure is not correct, since it refers to GM Europe, which has long included Saab as well. The GM component plant in Strasbourg is also counted along,” he told the newspaper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.