German state fears GM's Opel won't honor guarantee

MUNICH, July 12 (Reuters) - The head of the German state government in Hesse, home to the headquarters of Opel, fears that General Motors may renege from labour guarantees now that Karl-Friedrich Stracke stepped down as chief executive of the troubled European unit.

Opel has been in talks with its German unions over extending a deal that protects all four factories in the country from closure through the end of 2014 by an additional two years in exchange for wage concessions and an agreement to close the Bochum plant in 2017.

“Stracke told me in May that the current contracts would be honored and the historical heart (of Opel), the Ruesselsheim plant, would remain in its current form,” said Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier in a statement on Thursday.

“Stracke also assured me that the Opel Astra would continue to be built in Ruesselsheim through the end of 2014,” he said, adding that the entire state government expected Opel would respect the current agreement without any changes.

Earlier GM said that Stracke would resign as Opel CEO and be replaced on an interim basis by GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky.