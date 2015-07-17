GM's Opel to shorten hours at two German plants over Russia, Europe

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel division will shorten working hours at two German plants after exiting the plunging Russian autos market and because of only moderate demand in Europe, the carmaker said on Friday.

Hours will be trimmed at Opel’s main factory in Ruesselsheim and a site in Germany’s eastern town of Eisenach to “minimize” inventories and related costs, Opel said.

Parent GM said in March it will shut a Russian factory and wind down its Opel brand. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)