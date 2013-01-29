FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat 500 rival Opel Adam gets 20,000 new orders
#Market News
January 29, 2013

Fiat 500 rival Opel Adam gets 20,000 new orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Opel’s new car Adam, a crucial product for the ailing brand, has received over 20,000 customer orders since October, many of them prior to the model’s mid-January launch.

Parent General Motors sorely needs a success if it is to turn around its loss-making European business, and the Adam so far has not disappointed. Readers of Germany’s main enthusiast magazine Auto Motor und Sport recently named it the second-best car of its class even before it even hit showrooms.

Aimed squarely at fans of the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper, the small hatchback hopes to take advantage of a growing trend among younger, internet-savvy car buyers for greater individualisation.

Customers can pick from over 61,000 different exterior designs and nearly 82,000 interior variations. The car also comes with an infotainment system that links up with an iPhone or Android smartphone.

“Whoever orders an Adam today, can be pretty much certain that he hasn’t seen an identical one. Almost every Adam is one of a kind,” said Thomas Sedran, interim chief executive of Opel in a statement.

GM has not published full-year results yet but it has said its operating loss in Europe should improve slightly in 2013 over the expected $1.5-$1.8 billion loss for last year.

