Opel workers want management to start open talks
March 19, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 6 years

Opel workers want management to start open talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March (Reuters) - Opel’s 40,000 European workers called on the management of both the German carmaker and its parent General Motors to cease their “divide and conquer” policy and sit down with labour to hammer out a solution for the European business. Labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said management was not being “responsible” by rejecting the repeated efforts for negotiations.

In a statement on Monday, he said constructive talks should “start straight away based upon the provision of complete information on a realistic business plan up to 2016” and the development of a growth strategy for major non-European markets.

