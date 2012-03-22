Opel to submit plant closure plan to board-sources

FRANKFURT/DETROIT, March 22 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel managers will present a business plan next Wednesday to the unit’s board that likely will involve reducing capacity by some 30 percent through the closure of two car plants in Europe, sources said on Thursday.

“GM has been saying repeatedly that, with excess capacity equivalent to 500,000 cars annually, we have two plants too many and the new head of manufacturing has been visiting one site after the other, playing them off against each other,” one supervisory board member from the labour side said, who asked not to be identified.

“We know the main points of the business plan that may be presented on Wednesday, and it foresees plant closures and no growth of the company. If it’s put to a vote, then the entire labour bloc will vote against this plan.”

A GM spokesman declined to comment on talk of closing plants, but repeated the company’s previous statement that executives are working closely with the unions and works council to improve profits.

A source at the company said no decision had been taken on closing plants in Europe, but added that management’s room for compromise was increasingly limited by extremely harsh market conditions on the continent.

“Business in Europe is pretty dire for the industry overall at the moment and there’s no end in sight. When it’s this bad you have to take action, so it’s not so much what we want or what the unions want - it’s the environment that is driving this,” the company source said.

“It doesn’t allow much more time to lose.”

Employee delegates cannot block any decision by senior GM executives sitting on Opel’s board, since they lack the majority.

But they warn that should the GM executives approve any such plan from Opel’s management on Wednesday, it would ruin efforts to find common ground and turn stalled negotiations into outright trench warfare.