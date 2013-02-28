FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Opel unions agree to 2016 closure of Bochum - dpa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Opel’s labour unions will agree to demands from parent General Motors to close the vehicle manufacturing plant in Bochum, Opel’s senior labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug told German newswire dpa.

GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky gave a deadline that unions have to sign off on a deal to restructure Opel’s German operations by the end of February.

IG Metall had already signalled they would no longer stand in the way of a plant closure, resigned itself to negotiating the terms of such a decision.

