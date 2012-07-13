FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opel to stick to business plan despite new CEO
July 13, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Opel to stick to business plan despite new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Ailing European carmaker Opel will not need to draw up a new mid-term business plan following a decision by parent General Motors to abruptly replace Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke and appoint GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky as interim CEO.

“This shift in leadership does nothing to change Opel’s commitment to its revitalization plan. Opel is a cornerstone of GM’s global operations and GM fully supports the current plan to strengthen Opel and improve its operational competitiveness,” a spokesman for Opel said on Friday.

