CEO Akerson tells Opel staff GM won't "cut and run"

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Motors will neither sell its loss-making European unit Opel nor “simply close up shop and leave”, Chief Executive Dan Akerson told more than 5,000 staff in the brand’s headquarters in Ruesselsheim on Thursday.

“As global auto company, GM needs a strong design, engineering, manufacturing and sales presence in Europe. There’s room for Chevrolet in Europe but Opel fulfills that role,” he said in a copy of a speech.

“Recommendations that we ”cut and run“ show you that some people simply do not see how important Opel is to our success,” Akerson said.