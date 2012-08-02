FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

GM's Opel aims to cut costs, raise vehicle sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - General Motors said it did not react to a deepening of the crisis in Europe quickly enough and said it was working hard to improve the profitability of German unit Opel.

“Part of that are reductions in production costs, raising vehicle sales and achieving higher profit margins,” GM Europe President and Opel supervisory board Chairman Stephen Girksy said in a statement after GM published quarterly results on Thursday.

“We are also working hard to reduce unnecessary structures and bureaucracy,” he said.

GM slumped to an operating loss of $361 million at its Europe unit in the second quarter from a year-earlier profit of $102 million. However, that loss was smaller than some analysts had expected, helping it post better than expected group profit.

