GM to invest 4 bln eur in Opel through 2016 -CEO

RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, April 10 (Reuters) - General Motors pledged to invest 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in Opel by the end of 2016 to support new model launches, renewing its commitment to its loss-making European brand.

“As a global automotive company, GM needs a strong presence in Europe - both in design and development as in manufacturing and sales,” GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson told reporters at Opel’s headquarters in Ruesselsheim.

“Opel is key to our success and enjoys the full support of its parent company,” he added.