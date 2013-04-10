FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to invest 4 bln eur in Opel through 2016 -CEO
April 10, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

GM to invest 4 bln eur in Opel through 2016 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, April 10 (Reuters) - General Motors pledged to invest 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in Opel by the end of 2016 to support new model launches, renewing its commitment to its loss-making European brand.

“As a global automotive company, GM needs a strong presence in Europe - both in design and development as in manufacturing and sales,” GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson told reporters at Opel’s headquarters in Ruesselsheim.

“Opel is key to our success and enjoys the full support of its parent company,” he added.

