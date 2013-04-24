Opel says GM to spend 230 mln euros at German technology centre

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel division said on Wednesday that its U.S. parent will invest 230 million euros ($299 million) in new facilities at the automaker’s Ruesselsheim, Germany-based research and development centre.

The planned investments will be rolled out over the next three to four years, Opel said in an emailed statement. GM said earlier this month that it plans to spend 4 billion euros on its European operations through 2016. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)