GM's Opel in talks to shorten working hours
August 16, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

GM's Opel in talks to shorten working hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - General Motors’ German unit Opel is in talks with worker representatives to shorten working hours at its main plant in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt, German daily Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.

“Due to the deteriorating market situation in Europe, management of Adam Opel AG is negotiating with the works council and (labour union) IG Metall over shortened working hours in Ruesselsheim,” the paper cited the spokesman as saying.

“A result of the negotiations is to be expected shortly,” he added.

The paper cited company sources as saying Opel was also considering shortened working hours at its plant in Kaiserslautern - another of its four German production sites.

