GM's Opel confirms to halt production at two plants
August 23, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

GM's Opel confirms to halt production at two plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Opel, the German unit of U.S. automaker General Motors, said it will cut the hours of workers at two of its four German plants in response to a drop in demand for cars in Europe.

It said on Thursday it would halt production for a total of 20 days at its main factory in Ruesselsheim and its component plant in Kaiserslautern between September and the end of the year, confirming an earlier report.

GM lost $747 million on its European operations last year as a weak economy hit car sales in the region, forcing carmakers to confront high fixed costs and excess production capacity that GM has said equates to 10 plants.

Opel has 13,800 employees in Ruesselsheim, about half of which will be affected by the measure, the company said. The Kaiserslautern factory has a workforce of 2,500 people. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

