Opel looks to aid Bochum, site of endangered plant

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - General Motors, its loss-making European unit Opel and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia are in talks to find a way to bolster employment in the economically-depressed region around its acutely endangered Bochum plant.

“The working group has a broad remit and brings all interest groups to the table that want to participate in developing prospects for our employees and all citizens of Bochum and North Rhine-Westphalia,” GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to contributing our share to this key task -- and that includes financial resources as well,” he added.

A spokesman said the working group, dubbed “Bochum Prospects 2022”, is separate to ongoing negotiations over a restructuring of Opel’s German operations, which could lead to production of cars in Bochum ending at the start of 2017.