BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Staff representatives at General Motors loss-making European brand Opel said on Monday ending production of the Astra compact at Ruesselsheim, Germany, would be a “devastating mistake”.

Earlier, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that production of the next-generation Astra would be confined to plants in Ellesmere Port in Britain and Gliwice in Poland from 2015. It cited senior employee representatives.

Opel was not available to comment.