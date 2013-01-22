FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German union says won't agree to Opel wage freeze
January 22, 2013 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

German union says won't agree to Opel wage freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German trade union IG Metall will not accept demands by the management of General Motors to freeze wages for Opel workers in Germany as long as the subsidiary posts losses.

In a statement published on Tuesday by the German works council at Opel, signed by a union negotiator, IG Metall ruled out agreeing to this wage freeze proposal from management.

“This would mean that Opel would not fulfil the industry-wide wage hike (in Germany) on a sustained basis and effectively no longer be a part of the industry-wide wage structure,” the statement said.

GM expects Opel to break even sometime around the middle of the decade.

