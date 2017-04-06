GM still sees 2017 earnings at $6.00 to $6.50 per share -CFO

DETROIT, April 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is maintaining its 2017 earnings forecast in another strong year for new U.S. light-vehicle sales, a top executive said on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told investors and analysts in a conference call that the company still forecasts full-year earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.50. He said GM still expected U.S. new light-vehicle sales for the industry at around 17.5 million units, after a record 17.55 million in 2016. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)