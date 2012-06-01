FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GM to cut 24 percent of U.S. pension liability
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-GM to cut 24 percent of U.S. pension liability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co will offer some U.S. white-collar retirees a lump-sum pension buyout as part of two actions announced on Friday that will slash 24 percent of its U.S. pension obligations.

The largest U.S. automaker said it will offer lump-sum payments to 42,000 salaried retirees and surviving beneficiaries.

GM will also buy a group annuity contract from Prudential, which will now pay and manage future benefit payments to GM’s remaining salaried retirees.

The two moves affect 118,000 U.S. salaried retirees. Both transactions are expected to be completed at the end of this year and will cut $26 billion from GM’s pension obligation.

The company’s total pension obligation in the U.S. of nearly $109 billion is a major concern for its investors and is one of a handful of issues that was untouched during the Obama administration’s bailout of the automaker in 2009.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.