January 30, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

GM to invest $200 mln at its powertrain headquarters near Detroit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PONTIAC, Mich., Jan 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday said it will invest $200 million to expand its global powertrain engineering headquarters in Pontiac, Michigan, and to shift work there from four other locations by 2014.

GM will build a 138,000 square-foot wing to the site, to be completed in the second half of 2014.

The investment is part of the U.S. automaker’s previously announced plan to spend $1.5 billion on its North American facilities this year, up from the $436 million last year. GM invests $8 billion annually in its operations globally.

On Monday, GM said it would invest $600 million to expand its car assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

Pontiac is in suburban Detroit.

