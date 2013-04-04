FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to invest $332 million in four sites to build fuel-efficient engines
April 4, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

GM to invest $332 million in four sites to build fuel-efficient engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it will invest about $332 million in four manufacturing sites to produce more fuel-efficient engines and transmission systems.

So far this year, the carmaker has announced $1.2 billion in investments in its North American plants. GM has said it would invest $1.5 billion in those plants this year.

The investments will boost production of a new Ecotec small gas engine, a new V6 engine, eight-speed transmission and tooling for an existing six-speed transmission.

The carmarker is also raising its powertrain investment in two Michigan plants by $46 million to support production of the new V6 engine.

Shares of the Detroit-based company closed at $27.80 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

