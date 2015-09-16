FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to settle U.S. criminal case over ignition switches -source
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

GM to settle U.S. criminal case over ignition switches -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has agreed to sign a deferred-prosecution agreement to end a U.S. government investigation into its handling of an ignition-switch defect linked to 124 deaths, a source told Reuters.

The company will pay less than the $1.2 billion that Toyota Motor Corp paid to resolve a similar case, the source said. The exact amount was not immediately known.

The deal means GM will be charged criminally with hiding the defect from regulators and in the process defrauding consumers, but the case will be put on hold while GM fulfils terms of the deal, the source said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Ken Wills)

