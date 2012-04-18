FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European unions to fight job cuts at PSA, GM
April 18, 2012
April 18, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

European unions to fight job cuts at PSA, GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - European union leaders at both French carmaker Peugeot and General Motors , parent of loss-maker Opel, called on both companies to reveal immediately any intention to close plants and cut jobs as part of a newly forged alliance.

“Unions and works councils demand management comprehensively and without delay present their plans, in particular as regards to individual sites, production volumes and employment, as well as consult with labour representatives,” the European umbrella trade union organisation EMB said on Wednesday following a meeting in Brussels.

Although it said it was prepared to actively fight to retain as many jobs as possible, it added it was “not interested in an escalation” of tension with management.

