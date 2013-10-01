FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's Opel, Peugeot to build small MPVs at Opel's Spain plant
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

GM's Opel, Peugeot to build small MPVs at Opel's Spain plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - General Motors unit Opel said on Tuesday it would build subcompact multi-purpose-vehicles (MPVs) together with French ally PSA Peugeot Citroen at Opel’s Spanish plant in Zaragoza, confirming recent media reports.

“This programme is one of three joint projects that the partners agreed to in December 2012,” Opel said in a statement.

It added that PSA will supply the vehicle architecture, as well as engines and transmissions, with the first models coming at the end of 2016.

Given the two carmakers had agreed to a 50-50 distribution of synergies, the decision implies that Opel will agree to building one of its own models in a plant operated by its French partner.

“The alliance between GM and PSA is based on a fair balance,” Opel said in the statement, adding further announcements regarding joint projects would follow at a later date.

Media speculation has centred around the next generation of the Opel Zafira compact MPV due to launch in 2017, which could be built in PSA’s Sochaux plant in France.

The news of the subcompact MPVs, which include the Opel Meriva and Citroen C3 Picasso, confirms a recent report in the French press.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.