GM recalls 56,214 Saturn Aura cars in US for transmission cable issue

DETROIT, May 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling 56,214 Saturn Aura mid-sized cars in the United States because the automatic transmission shifters may fail, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker is recalling certain 2007 and 2008 model Aura cars equipped with four-speed transmissions because the transmission shift cable could break, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If the cable breaks while the car is being driven, when the driver goes to stop and park the vehicle, he or she may not be able to shift to “park” or remove the ignition key, according to the NHTSA documents. That could increase the risk that the car rolls away if the driver does not apply the park brake.

GM officials could not immediately be reached to comment.

GM will replace the shift cable assembly and mounting bracket at no charge, according to the NHTSA documents. The company has not yet provided a notification schedule.

The automaker, which is also dealing with the recall of a defective ignition switch linked to at least 13 deaths, stopped making Saturn cars in 2009, the same year it filed for bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)