GM says to start compensating ignition switch victims -CEO Barra
June 17, 2014

GM says to start compensating ignition switch victims -CEO Barra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co expects to begin processing victims’ claims related to faulty ignition switches by Aug. 1, Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra will tell the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

In prepared testimony to be delivered to the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, Barra also will say that Kenneth Feinberg, who is overseeing the creation of a compensation fund, will have “full authority to establish eligibility criteria for victims and determine compensation levels.”

The defective ignition switches in older model Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other GM models have been linked to at least 13 deaths.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

