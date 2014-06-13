FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-GM recalls 511,528 Chevy Camaros because key bump can cause power loss
June 13, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-GM recalls 511,528 Chevy Camaros because key bump can cause power loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped letter in “Camaros” in headline)

June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it will recall 511,528 Chevrolet Camaro cars, mainly in North America, because a driver’s knee can bump the key fob and turn it out of the “run” position, causing a loss of power.

GM said it is aware of three crashes causing four “minor” injuries believed related to this issue.

“The Camaro ignition system meets all GM engineering specifications and is unrelated to the ignition system used in Chevrolet Cobalts and other small cars included in the ignition switch recall,” GM said in a statement.

GM earlier this year recalled 2.6 million small cars because of an ignition switch failure, linked to at least 13 deaths.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

