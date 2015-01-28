FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says it has no plans to extend ignition switch claims deadline
January 28, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

GM says it has no plans to extend ignition switch claims deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday said it does not plan to extend a Jan. 31 deadline to file claims in its faulty ignition switch compensation program, rejecting pleas from two U.S. senators to extend the deadline.

GM in a statement said it had already extended the deadline once to Jan. 31 and does not plan to make another extension.

As of Jan. 23, the compensation program had received 3,068 claims. The head of the compensation fund has determined that 50 of the claims for deceased people have been found eligible for compensation.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

