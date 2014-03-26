FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate panel sets April 2 hearing on GM auto recalls
March 26, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

US Senate panel sets April 2 hearing on GM auto recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel will hold its first hearing on April 2 to probe how General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration handled recalls of malfunctioning GM ignition switches over the past decade, which are linked to 12 deaths.

The Senate’s Commerce subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Insurance will hold the hearing one day after the House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee has a hearing on the same topic.

GM CEO Mary Barra and NHTSA Acting Director David Friedman are expected to testify at both hearings. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

