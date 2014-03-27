FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senator urges GM to advise not driving recalled cars
March 27, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. senator urges GM to advise not driving recalled cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - General Motors should promptly warn consumers that they should not drive GM cars that have been recalled because of faulty ignition switches, which can unexpectedly turn off engines and air bags of vehicles as they are operating, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Thursday.

Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut who serves on a Senate panel that has scheduled a GM oversight hearing on Wednesday, said in a letter to GM CEO Mary Barra:

“I urge you to issue a stronger warning to drivers of recalled vehicles of the acknowledged risk they are facing, including a warning not to drive recalled cars. This warning should be issued as soon as possible - in advance of your testimony before the Subcommittee.”

GM has said that the cars are safe to drive if there is only a key inserted into the ignition, with no other keys or fobs attached that could affect the operation of the ignition switch. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

