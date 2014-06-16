Same engineer designed switches on 5.95 million recalled GM cars

DETROIT, June 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said the same engineer was responsible for the design of ignition switches on 5.95 million GM vehicles recalled this year.

GM fired switch designer Ray DeGiorgio after the recall earlier this year of 2.59 million GM small cars with defective switches linked to at least 13 deaths.

GM said DeGiorgio also designed the switches on 3.36 million midsize and full size GM cars recalled on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese)