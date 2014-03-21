FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-U.S. transportation chief seeks review of GM probe -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typographical error in paragraph 2)

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx asked the department’s inspector general on Friday to review whether federal safety officials properly investigated reports of problems with now-recalled General Motors cars linked to 12 deaths and 31 crashes, the Detroit News reported.

Foxx also said that he has directed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the department’s Office of General Counsel “to jointly and collaboratively conduct an internal, due diligence review” of the agency’s handling of reports of deaths and complaints, the newspaper reported, citing a one-page memo. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

