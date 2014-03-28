FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM adds 971,000 cars to ignition switch recall
March 28, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

GM adds 971,000 cars to ignition switch recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is adding 971,000 cars to its ignition switch recall, which began in February with 1.6 million vehicles and has been linked to a dozen deaths.

GM said the recall is being expanded to include versions of the Chevrolet Cobalt, Chevrolet HHR, Pontiac G5, Pontiac Solstice and Pontiac Sky made during model years 2008-2011.

Older versions of those cars, dating back to 2003, were recalled in February, along with the Saturn Ion. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, editing by Peter Henderson)

