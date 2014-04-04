FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US judge refrains from issuing 'stop drive order' for faulty GM cars
April 4, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

US judge refrains from issuing 'stop drive order' for faulty GM cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CORPUS CHRISTI, April 4 (Reuters) - A federal judge refrained on Friday from issuing an emergency order that would have parked 2.6 million General Motors Co. cars recalled for defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths.

U.S. District Court Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said that before ruling she would need more time to study briefs submitted by attorneys for two owners of a recalled GM car and receive documents from the carmaker’s lawyers.

A ruling on the requested “stop drive order” is expected in the coming days.

Since February, GM has recalled 2.6 millon cars equipped with the switch. So far this year, GM has recalled a total of nearly 7 million vehicles, or about the same number recalled in the previous four years combined. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade)

