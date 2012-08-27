FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to recall 2012 Chevrolet Sonic for windshield washers
August 27, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

GM to recall 2012 Chevrolet Sonic for windshield washers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - General Motors is recalling 44,668 2012 Chevrolet Sonic subcompacts to check for and correct faulty windshield washers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday in an official government filing.

GM said the windshield wiper washer hose on Sonics made from May 5, 2011, through February 24, 2012, could separate from the washer fluid reservoir.

A lack of washer fluid could impede the driver’s view, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

GM expects to begin notifying customers on Sept. 7.

