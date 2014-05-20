FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

GM recalls another 2.42 mln vehicles, doubles 2nd quarter charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday it is recalling another 2.42 million vehicles in the United States, raising the number of vehicles it has recalled so far this year to more than 15 million.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker also said it is doubling the charge it expects to take in the second quarter to about $400 million, mostly for recall-related repairs.

GM said the latest affected vehicles are covered by four recalls, raising the number of U.S. recalls this year to 29. That includes the high-profile recall of 2.6 million vehicles to replace defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths.

GM said there have been no fatalities associated with the latest recalls.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
