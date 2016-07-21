GM recalling 307,000 cars in North America for air bag defect

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it was recalling 307,000 older Chevrolet Impala cars worldwide because the air bags may not deploy in the event of the crash.

The largest U.S. automaker said the front passenger seat frame in 2009 and 2010 model Impala cars might rub against and damage electrical wires, which could cause the air bag fuse to short. Dealers will add anti-abrasion tape to prevent damage.

GM said it had reports of two crashes and two injuries linked to the defect. The recall includes nearly 290,000 vehicles in the United States and about 17,000 in Canada.