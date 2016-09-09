FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls 4.3 million vehicles worldwide for software defect
September 9, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

GM recalls 4.3 million vehicles worldwide for software defect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Friday it will recall nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide for a software defect that can, in rare instances, prevent air bags from deploying during a crash, an issue that has been linked to one death and three injuries.

The Detroit automaker said the recall of newer trucks, cars and SUVs from the 2014-2017 model years would not have a material impact on its financial results.

GM said the sensing and diagnostic module that controls airbag deployment has a software defect that may prevent the deployment of frontal airbags in certain "rare circumstances when a crash is preceded by a specific event impacting vehicle dynamics." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

