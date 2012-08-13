FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls over 38,000 police Impalas in N. America
August 13, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

GM recalls over 38,000 police Impalas in N. America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling more than 38,000 Chevrolet Impala police cars in North America because the lower front control arms could fracture, increasing the risk of crash.

The recall, which does not affect non-police versions of the Impala, covers 36,413 cars in the United States and 1,713 in Canada, according to GM and documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It covers cars from the 2008 to 2012 model years.

GM said there had been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

A fracture of the control arms, which support a vehicle’s wheels, fracture, can lead to loss of control, according to NHTSA documents. Should a fracture occur, some tire “squeal” or “chirping” may be heard when turning at low speeds, according to NHTSA documents.

The problem was discovered after GM got several reports from two police fleets of front lower control arms that had fractured, according to NHTSA documents.

The recall, which entails replacing both front, lower control arms, is expected to begin on Aug. 21, according to NHTSA documents.

