GM orders review of how safety issues reach board after ignition defect -WSJ

May 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has hired a law firm to review how information about defective ignition switches in its cars reached board members, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person close to the board.

Board members were not apprised of the matter, in which small cars stalled due to faulty switches, and called for a review to ensure vehicle safety issues are brought to their attention quicker, the newspaper reported late Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/jyv39v)

The board has appointed New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the review, the Journal said.

Neither General Motors nor Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz were immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

The defect led GM to recall 2.6 million cars, including Chevrolet Cobalts and Saturn Ions. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)